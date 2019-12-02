(KMAland) -- The final AVCA Division I Coaches Poll has been released, and Nebraska is ranked No. 6. Creighton, meanwhile, dropped five spots to No. 15 in the latest poll.
Baylor is ranked No. 1 with 43 first-place votes while Pittsburgh has 11 and is No. 2. Defending national champion Stanford finishes the season with 10 first-place tallies and a spot at No. 3. Texas and Wisconsin round out the top five.
Minnesota, Penn State, Washington and Colorado State round out the top 10 while Kentucky, Florida, BYU and Purdue are 11-14. Marquette follows Creighton at 16, and Utah, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and San Diego round out the top 20.
The final five in the final poll at Rice, Michigan, Washington State, UCLA and Texas A&M. Missouri is among those receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots.
