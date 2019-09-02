(KMAland) -- Nebraska is still ranked No. 2 in the latest AVCA Division Coaches Poll.
The Huskers are ranked behind Stanford, which received 63 of 64 first-place votes. Texas, Wisconsin and Illinois round out the top five while Penn State, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon and Pittsburgh are also in the top 10.
Marquette, Kentucky, BYU, Michigan and USC are the next five, and Washington, Baylor, Purdue, Utah and Hawaii round out the top 20. The remaining five teams are Tennessee, Florida State, Creighton, Louisville and San Diego.
Missouri, TCU, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Maryland are among those receiving votes this week. View the complete poll linked here.