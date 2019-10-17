(Creston) -- It was a new year, but same result for the Harlan girls and Lewis Central boys as both teams claimed the Hawkeye 10 Cross Country titles for the second consecutive year at Thursday's conference meet in Creston.
"It's never easy," Harlan Coach Doug Renkly told KMA Sports, "We had the core of our group coming back. They had pretty high expectations coming into the conference meet and they were able to perform."
Harlan's repeat performance came in dominant fashion. The duo of Lucy Borkowski (2nd) and Kaia Bieker (3rd) paced a Harlan team that placed all seven of their runners in the top 20. Liv Freund (10th), Abby Alberti (12th), Brecken Van Baale (13th), Abi Albertson (17th) and Olivia Anderson (20th) rounded out a Cyclone lineup that scored 40 points.
"It was a big goal for us, we all tried to stay strong," Bieker said.
Lost in the midst of Harlan's dominant team performance was an impressive performance from Creston's Braelynn Baker, who claimed an individual title in a time of 19:29.65 on her home course.
"We have a lot of bad hills," Baker said, "Since we've been practicing on it, I know what's to come and you just got to drive up those hills."
Glenwood finished second in the team race with 70 points. Rachel Mullenax paced the Rams with a fourth place finish. The Rams also received medalist performances from Emma Hughes (11th), Erin Schultz (15th), Ryley Nebel (18th).
Other medalists from the girls race included Creston's Paige Davis (5th) and Riley DeGonia (19th), Clarinda's Mayson Hartley (6th), Lewis Central's Haley Bach (7th), Denison's Claire Miller (8th), Atlantic's Ava Rush (9th) and Taylor McCreedy (14th) and Shenandoah's Brenna Godfread (16th).
Complete video interviews with Borkowski, Bieker, Baker and Coach Renkly can be found below.
Like the Harlan girls, the Lewis Central boys also repeated as conference champions. However, the Titans' repeat came in more dramatic fashion, relying on a 31st place finish from Tanner Higgins to break a tie in team standings with Harlan.
"I'm so proud of these boys and happy for them. We had some pretty high expectations coming into the season with all seven of our runners coming back," Lewis Central Coach Taylor May told KMA Sports, "We've battled some adversity. This is actually the first meet where all seven of them have ran together. They never lost sight of their goals and that makes today even sweeter."
Lewis Central was paced by Connor Lancial's fourth place finish. In total, the Titans placed all seven runners in the top 32; Nathan Sell (9th), Tyler Ruiz (19th), Cael Woltmann (22nd), Josh Sell (29th), Higgins (31st), Aiden Rudloff (32nd) combined for 83 team points.
"This year was just rocky all year," Lancial said, "Everything went as planned today. Honestly it's perfect."
The individual title also went home to Council Bluffs. St. Albert's Bennett Heisterkamp claimed the gold with a time of 18:38.50.
"It feels great to finally get that conference championship," Heisterkamp said, "I finished eighth last year, so winning it was definitely one of my goals.
Heisterkamp held off the defending conference champion, Harlan's Trey Gross, who finished second. Gross' was one of three medalists for the Cyclones along with teammates Isaac Jones (10th) and Brennon Bunch (20th).
Other medalists from Thursday included Atlantic's Craig Becker (3rd), Evan Brummer (7th) and Brad Dennis (15th), Red Oak's Baylor Bergren (5th) and Justin McCunn (14th), Kuemper's Tyler Putney (8th) and Michael Pottebaum (13th), Denison-Schleswig's Leo Flores (16th), St. Albert's Ryan Hughes (17th) and Clarinda's Jon McCall (18th).
Complete video interviews with Lancial, Heisterkamp and Coach May as well as complete results from Thursday's action can be found below.