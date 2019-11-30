(Columbia) --From 7-2 to a state championship. The Mound City Panthers are state champions for the second year in a row and eighth time in school history.
"The kids did a great job today of doing what they needed to do to get the job done," Mound City Coach Taylor Standerford told KMA Sports.
The most dominant program in the history of Missouri 8-Man football put together one of the most dominant state championship performances in recent memory with an 82-46 victory over Southwest Livingston Saturday afternoon in the 8-Man Show-Me Bowl from Faurot Field in Columbia. Mound City's 82 point output is a state championship record as is the 128 combined points between the two teams.
The Panthers' run game was historic, too. Churning for a state championship game record 21 first downs, 11 touchdowns, and 485 yards behind an offensive strategy that saw the Panthers throw zero passes.
"It was our guys up front doing their job," Standerford said.
The Panthers' trio of TJ Hopkins, Dylan George, and Landon Poppa did to Southwest Livingston what they did to every defense they faced this season. George overcame an early-game fumbled, rushed for a team-high 223 yards and four scores.
"When you fall down, you got to get right back. I messed up for my team and made a mistake, the only thing I could do for my team was make it up," George said.
Hopkins finished his Mound City football career with his second state championship behind a 139-yard, three-touchdown performance.
"Being able to win state championships with my cousin (Dylan George) and this team is amazing, to finish it off like this, couldn't ask for more," Hopkins said.
Poppa set the tone early for the Panthers with four rushing touchdowns in the first half. He finished the day with 129 rushing yards.
"My line blocked really well today, we got a lot of big runs and did good today," Poppa said.
Defensively, Mound City contained Southwest Livingston---at least more than Southwest Livingston did them. The Panthers' defense contained 3,000-yard rusher Mack Anderson to 168 yards on 33 carries.
"We just tried to get as many hits as we possibly could on him and just wear him down slowly," senior Blake Hayes said.
Poppa led the Panthers defense with 14.5 tackles, Hayes managed three tackles-for-loss and George nabbed an early interception.
"Our guys did a great job of executing the gameplan all week and getting where we needed to to make tackles," Standerford said.
Mound City scored on their opening drive of the contest to take an 8-0 lead but fumbled on their ensuing drive. A Southwest Livingston touchdown allowed the Wildcats to cut the deficit to 8-6. Mound City then scored touchdowns on their next 10 drives and created a few stops. The Panthers took a 50-26 lead into halftime and put the game out of reach with 24 third-quarter points to take a 74-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' victory comes 71 days after Southwest Livingston defeated them for their first loss in nearly two years. Two weeks later, they fell to East Atchison. The Panthers' avenged both those losses in the postseason, defeating East Atchison in a district final and downing Southwest Livingston for the program's eighth title in school history, all of which have come since 1999.
"These guys never quit on themselves, never quit on each other," Standerford said.
The complete interviews with Hayes, Poppa, George, Hopkins and Coach Standerford can be found below.