(Red Oak) -- Mount Ayr’s 21st win of the season doubled as their third over Bedford and has them one win away from their first state tournament in 45 years.
The Raiders (21-2) held off their POI rival with a 58-48 victory in a 1A district championship on KMA-FM 99.1 Thursday evening.
Payton Weehler had 16 points, Cayden Lambert added 15 and Cole Clymer put in 12 to lead the way for the Raiders in the victory.
“I think that’s the fun thing about (this team),” Coach Bret Ruggles said. “We’ve got guys that believe in the idea that we don’t need just one guy to play well to win the game.”
Leading scorer Dawson Frost was held to just six points, although he added 10 rebounds and three assists to the winning cause, and Mount Ayr proved to be just fine with any number of guys taking and making big shots.
“Coach says it’s hard to guard us,” Weehler said. “We don’t know who is going to go off every night. Dawson is a great player, but he’s not afraid to pass it, either. Whoever is open, we just shoot it, and we all have confidence in one another.”
Early on, the confidence belonged to Lambert, who started the game with a four-point play, added another layup and then hit a pivotal 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.
“That first one fell on the and-one,” Lambert said. “I missed a couple, but we just have so many guys that can score. It’s hard to guard us.”
Bedford made their runs through the night, pushing a nine-point deficit down to three entering the fourth quarter. The Raiders, though, quickly put together a 9-2 run to take the lead up to 10. That proved to be insurmountable for the Bulldogs (14-10).
The victory was the third over their fellow Pride of Iowa Conference foe.
“It was all about survival,” Ruggles said. “Bedford has three fantastic seniors. Those seniors have had a heck of a career, and it was all survival tonight. Beating a team three times is extremely hard.”
The school’s all-time leading scorer Brennan Sefrit finished the night with 17 points while fellow senior Jordan Perkins put in 13 and had eight rebounds. The third member of the trio, Cooper Nally, ended the night with six points and seven boards.
“We have a ton of respect for them,” Weehler added. “We have played them through middle school and high school and went back and forth. All of their players are great kids, and we knew it was going to be a good game.”
The Raiders will move on to a 1A substate final in Creston on Saturday night against POI champion Martensdale-St. Marys, which handed them one of their two losses this season on January 24th by a 62-45 final.
“We circled that game the second we got beat,” Coach Ruggles said. “We wanted this matchup. Everything was about getting back to this game. All of our work and practices and everything we have done the last month and a half was for this. We felt we didn’t play our best game, and we are going to do that on Saturday night.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Ruggles, Weehler and Lambert below.