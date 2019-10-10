(Malvern) -- East Mills spread the wealth offensively Thursday night and the end result was four players with double-digit kill totals and a four set (25-14, 24-26, 25-13, 25-17) over Mount Ayr in a non-conference volleyball contest heard on KMA-FM 99.1
"It goes back to putting all together and cleaning up our errors," East Mills Coach Connie Blank told KMA Sports after the game.
Mount Ayr took an early 7-4 lead in the first set, but East Mills finished the set on a 21-9 run to take a 1-0 advantage. In the second set, Mount Ayr held a 22-17 lead, prompting an East Mills timeout. East Mills came out of the timeout and responded with a 7-0 run to take a 24-22 lead. Mount Ayr calmly responded to East Mills' rebuttal with one of their own to claim the set 26-24. East Mills never trailed the third set and coasted through the set with a 25-13 victory to take a 2-1 advantage. Mount Ayr led the early phase of the fourth set, but East Mills eventually took a 6-5 lead and never looked back en route to the set, and ultimately, the match victory. Their third victory over Mount Ayr in as many tries this season.
"We couldn't remember much about them. We knew we just had to play our game," senior Alex Knop said.
While Knop might not have remembered much about Mount Ayr, she made sure that Mount Ayr's defense remembered her with a team-high 14 kills on the evening.
Knop's offensive accolades were complemented by three teammates, who also reached double-digit kill totals. Rachel Drake (13), Kaylor Horgdal (12) and freshman Emily Williams (10).
"We have a lot of weapons to go to," Blank said.
Dezirae Drake constantly set her hitters up throughout the night, tallying 43 total assists. Rachel Drake and Hanna Smith piloted the defense with a game-high six blocks.
"I was just trying to get a touch on everything," Drake told KMA Sports.
With the victory, East Mills improves to 18-6 and will turn their attention to a home tilt against Clarinda Tuesday night.
Mount Ayr was led in the defeat by 15 kills from Sam Stewart. Channler Hennle chipped in six kills and Adalyn Reynolds added five. Jaycee Knight led the team in assists with 19. The Raiderettes fall to 11-13 and will begin Pride of Iowa Conference tournament action Monday against Wayne at Southwest Valley.
Complete video interviews with Williams, Knop, Rachel Drake and Coach Blank can be found below.