(Anita) -- One year removed from their first state tournament appearance in two decades, the CAM girls have picked up where they left off and are out to a 10-2 start.
"It was kind of a question mark in how we'd be this year," CAM Coach Joe Wollum said. "Our younger girls have done a great job of stepping up as well as our older girls. It's been a fun year."
The Cougars have compiled victories this season over Boyer Valley (twice), West Harrison (twice), Coon-Rapids, Ar-We-Va, Southwest Valley, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine and Paton-Churdan. Their lone blemishes have come to state-ranked AHSTW and Exira-EHK.
"The first couple nights out, we did not shoot the ball well," Wollum said, "but we continue to get better."
"I'm proud of our girls and what they've been able to do this season. Hopefully, it continues," Wollum added.
Last year, the Cougars went 21-3 and qualified for state for the first time in 22 years. The two leading scorers from last year---Paige McAfee and Maddison Gettler have graduated, but the Cougars still have many contributors from last season's team.
"It was really for us to have that success last year for this season," Wollum said. "Our guards had a lot of experience coming back."
Those guards are the duo of Sami Jahde and Zoey Baylor. Jahde leads the Cougars with 14.4 points per game and is shooting 49 percent from the field and 43 percent from three. Baylor is chipping in 13.3 points per game and leads the team in assists with 41. She's also second in rebounds with 79.
Marissa Spieker is contributing 9.4 points per game. The duo of Mallory Behnken and Molly Venteicher have made their presence known in the paint. Venteicher is averaging 7.7 points per game and shooting 53 percent while Behnken has a team-high 84 rebounds and 27 blocks.
As you can tell, the Cougars are well-rounded, which makes them tough to prepare for.
"It's tough for teams to focus on one or two individuals, if they do, we've got other girls that can step up. It's good to have that balance," Wollum said.
The Cougars certainly have the pieces to make another deep postseason run, but they aren't worried about that right now.
"We just need to keep stringing some wins together," Wollum said. "Keep playing well, night-in and night-out."
"We just hope to be playing our best ball at the end of the year and see what happens," Wollum added.
The Cougars will return to action tomorrow night when they face Coon Rapids-Bayard for the second time this season. CAM won the December 14th contest 61-20 behind what Coach Wollum called a career game for Baylor--who finished with 12 points off 5/9 shooting, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.
"She played really well and was able to drive to the basket, hopefully it's a game she can match," Wollum said.
Tuesday's battle will also allow CAM an opportunity to see something their not accustomed to seeing: a man defense.
"We don't see a ton of man-to man, only a few teams we play man-to-man, so it will be good for us to see if we can be efficient against a man-to-man defense."
The complete interview with Coach Wollum can be viewed below.