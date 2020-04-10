(Omaha) -- Newly appointed Omaha women's basketball coach Carrie Banks joined KMA's Upon Further Review Friday to talk about her path from sports reporter to Division I head coach.
Banks has spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Ohio State before being named Omaha's newest head coach on April 7th, her first college head coaching gig in her career.
"I've always wanted to be a head coach," Banks said. "They reached out to me. It wasn't something that was on my radar early on, but as I looked, all I saw was potential. I think that's what got me really excited about coming to UNO."
Banks played collegiately at Detroit Mercy before embarking on a coaching career that has featured stops at her Alma mater, as well as Northwestern, South Florida and Ohio State.
"I've been able to work under great leadership," Banks said. "All with different styles of play and coaching philosophies. I just feel really well-versed with what I want to do as a coach."
While Banks has long envisioned being a head coach, that was not always the plan. She graduated from Detroit-Mercy with a degree in communications before obtaining her master's degree in journalism from Kent State.
While at Kent State, Banks freelanced for the Big Ten Network and a local television with the intention of being a sports reporter. However, a chance encounter with former Detroit Mercy teammate Autumn Rademacher, who was a candidate for the head coaching job at their alma mater, led to a change in careers.
"While I loved doing the broadcast stuff, I always felt like something was missing," Banks said. "She got the head job and asked if I'd come with her. I had been doing some high school basketball coaching, and I just never looked back since. It was everything I thought it would be."
Banks inherits an Omaha team that finished 7-23 last season and has not posted a winning season since 2016-17. However, Banks has seen a lot she likes from the program.
"I think there's some talent," Banks said. "I think they have potential, a lot of untapped potential. They seem committed to start from this day and move forward, forgetting the past, and working towards winning a Summit League championship."
Banks was renowned at Ohio State for her work as a recruiter, something she hopes to continue at Omaha.
"I really like players that show up every single day, and every single game regardless of circumstance, and show up and play really hard," Banks said. "I just really want to get some quality, and high-character kids in the program."
Banks has also had success in the past at recruiting in the Midwest, something she hopes to continue.
"I was pleasantly surprised to see how much talent is in the city of Omaha," Banks said. "Certainly looking to utilize those Midwest ties and attract the best talent in the area to our school."
Banks replaces Brittany Lange, whose contract was not renewed after spending eight seasons in Omaha, compiling an 80-124 record. The complete interview with Coach Banks can be viewed below.