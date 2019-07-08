KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Harlan moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 3A in the latest Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association state rankings. View the full rankings here.

Treynor, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren are also ranked in the latest poll. Check out all the KMAland conference schools rankings and movement below.

CLASS 1A 

2. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)

5. Southeast Warren (same)

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (same)

CLASS 2A 

6. Treynor (down 2)

CLASS 3A 

4. Harlan (up 1)

CLASS 4A 

None

