(KMAland) -- Harlan moved up one spot to No. 4 in Class 3A in the latest Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association state rankings. View the full rankings here.
Treynor, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Martensdale-St. Marys and Southeast Warren are also ranked in the latest poll. Check out all the KMAland conference schools rankings and movement below.
CLASS 1A
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
5. Southeast Warren (same)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (same)
CLASS 2A
6. Treynor (down 2)
CLASS 3A
4. Harlan (up 1)
CLASS 4A
None