(Carroll) -- For the first time this season, the Kuemper Catholic Knights are on a two-game winning streak. The Knights concluded the regular season with a one-point win over Grand View Christian and opened the postseason with a 69-61 victory.
"Our guys just went out and played pretty well," Coach Sean Minnehan told KMA Sports "Our guys did what they needed to do to close it out and advance."
Kuemper Catholic currently sits at 7-14 on the season.
"We haven't had the success we wanted to this year," Minnehan said.
Part of Kuemper's struggles have been due to their rigorous schedule. The Knights have dropped battles with Hawkeye Ten foes Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Lewis Central and Lewis Central as well as non-conference battles with stout Van Meter, Carroll and Bishop Heelan teams.
Coach Minnehan feels that his team's record might be deceptive given the schedule they've played.
"We're extremely battle-tested," Minnehan said. "We've seen teams with size, we've seen teams that are guard-oriented and just about every defense you can see. Our guys have gone out and competed. We've had some rough nights where the score got away from us, but the kids have continued to play hard."
Seniors Kyle Berg and Cole Collison have paced the Knights this season with 13.8 and 8.6 points per game respectively. Berg and Collison have also hauled in 198 and 116 rebounds respectively and have 17 blocks apiece.
"We want to try to get the ball to them inside," Minnehan said. "If those two are in double-figures, we have a very good chance of being competitive."
Fellow seniors Kyle Feauto, Tyler Putney and Trey Knobbe have complemented Berg and Collison for an all-senior starting lineup for the Knights.
"Their experience has definitely showed," Minnehan said.
As a district semifinal showdown looms, Coach Minnehan knows exactly where his team needs to improve if they want to extend their season.
"We've got to get better at shooting free throws," Minnehan said. "We've probably lost three games this year where we had the inability to put teams away at the free-throw line."
Tonight, the Knights will face AHSTW, who enters at 17-4 and the top-seed in the district.
"They like to shoot the ball from the outside," Minnehan said. "We've seen in them in the summer, they always come up to the team-camp we have here in Carroll and then we scrimmaged them over Christmas break, so we have a decent idea of what they have to offer. They have a lot of length. They move the ball well. They shoot the ball well and G.G (Harris) does a great job of getting them to compete.
The winner of Kuemper/AHSTW will face either Panorama or ACGC in Harlan Tuesday.
The complete interview with Coach Minnehan can be heard below.