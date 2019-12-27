(Maryville) -- The Maryville girls will look to finish 2019 strong when they make the 45-minute trip to St. Joseph for the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament this weekend.
"We're really happy with the way things started so far," Maryville Coach Quentin Albrecht tells KMA Sports.
The Spoofhounds are currently 5-1 on the season with wins over Midland Empire Conference foes Savannah and Benton as well as victories over Platte Valley, Mid-Buchanan, and California.
Their lone blemish is a December 5th defeat at the Savannah Invitational to undefeated Class 5 Staley. The Spoofhounds have not shied away from tough competition, including an 88-34 victory over Class 2 state runner-up Mid Buchanan on December 17th.
"We're playing some teams now that when we get to our district, it will make it easier to compete," Albrecht said. "We've got some pretty stout teams in our district. Anytime you play good competition, I think it helps you down the road. We're excited to be able to toughen our schedule this year."
Having a tough schedule becomes a little easier for the Spoofhounds when they have a player like junior Serena Sundell. Sundell -- a Division I recruit -- dropped 52 points in the Spoofhounds' rout of Mid-Buchanan.
According to Albrecht, Sundell does so much more for the Spoofhounds besides scoring.
"She's a really well-rounded player," Albrecht said, "She's a terrific ball-handler, does a really good job of taking care of the ball for us. She rebounds well, she distributes the ball really well. She's our best player and our best teammate."
Freshman Anastyn Pettlon has stepped up for the Spoofhounds and assumed most the ball-handling duties. Classmate Rylee Vierthaler has held her own at the guard position and Emily Cassavaugh has livened up the three-point game and controlled the paint for the Spoofhounds this season.
"We have a good complement to Serena," Albrecht said.
Maryville will now turn their attention to the Bishop LeBlond this weekend for a holiday tournament that includes North Andrew, Falls City, East Buchanan, Kansas City East, Mid-Buchanan, and Hogan Prep.
Last year, the Spoofhounds made it to the tournament championship but lost to Mid-Buchanan in the finals.
"We hope we go in and compete for the championship, we feel like we're capable of doing that," Albrecht said, "It will be a pretty tough tournament but we're hoping to come out on top."
Maryville's first-round contest will be with Kansas City East at 10 a.m. The Spoofhounds will then face either Mid-Buchanan or Hogan Prep Saturday. The complete interview with Coach Albrecht can be heard below.