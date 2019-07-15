(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State University football team is ranked No. 7 in the 2019 College Football America Yearbook Division II preseason Top 30.
Valdosta State, which claimed its fourth Division II national championship last season, begins the season at No. 1. Ferris State comes in at No. 2.
Lenoir-Rhyne, Notre Dame (OH) and Minnesota State round out the Top 5.
Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Ouachita Baptist, No. 7 Northwest Missouri State, No. 8 Slippery Rock, No. 9 Colorado Mines and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth.
2019 College Football America Division II Preseason Top 30
1. Valdosta State
2. Ferris State
3. Lenoir-Rhyne
4. Notre Dame (OH)
5. Minnesota State
6. Ouachita Baptist
7. Northwest Missouri State
8. Slippery Rock
9. Colorado Mines
10. Minnesota Duluth
11. Grand Valley State
12. Indianapolis
13. Tarleton State
14. Fort Hays State
15. Wingate
16. Hillsdale
17. CSU-Pueblo
18. Harding
19. West Georgia
20. Midwestern State
21. New Haven
22. Texas A&M-Commerce
23. Azusa Pacific
24. West Alabama
25. Bowie State
26. Indiana (PA)
27. Fairmont State
28. Florida Tech
29. Kutztown
30. Virginia Union