Northwest Missouri State Bearcats Logo

(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State University football team is ranked No. 7 in the 2019 College Football America Yearbook Division II preseason Top 30.

Valdosta State, which claimed its fourth Division II national championship last season, begins the season at No. 1. Ferris State comes in at No. 2.

Lenoir-Rhyne, Notre Dame (OH) and Minnesota State round out the Top 5.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 6 Ouachita Baptist, No. 7 Northwest Missouri State, No. 8 Slippery Rock, No. 9 Colorado Mines and No. 10 Minnesota Duluth.

The 2019 College Football America Yearbook features more than 930 college football teams from the United States and Canada in more than 250 striking, full-color pages. That includes every team from the NCAA (FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III), NAIA, NJCAA, CCCAA and U Sports (Canada). It also includes updates on club football, one-year postgraduate prep/sports academies and Mexican college football, along with dozens of action shots and stadium photos taken by the CFAY staff.

2019 College Football America Division II Preseason Top 30

1. Valdosta State

2. Ferris State

3. Lenoir-Rhyne

4. Notre Dame (OH)

5. Minnesota State

6. Ouachita Baptist

7. Northwest Missouri State

8. Slippery Rock

9. Colorado Mines

10. Minnesota Duluth

11. Grand Valley State

12. Indianapolis

13. Tarleton State

14. Fort Hays State

15. Wingate

16. Hillsdale

17. CSU-Pueblo

18. Harding

19. West Georgia

20. Midwestern State

21. New Haven

22. Texas A&M-Commerce

23. Azusa Pacific

24. West Alabama

25. Bowie State

26. Indiana (PA)

27. Fairmont State

28. Florida Tech

29. Kutztown

30. Virginia Union