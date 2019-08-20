(Lenox) -- The Taylor County rivalry is renewed on Friday evening, and this year there’s an added twist.
Lenox co-head football coach Cole Bonde enters his second year alongside Michael Nardini and awaiting them in Week 0 is Bonde’s alma mater, Bedford.
“I think everybody there coached me when I was there,” Bonde told KMA Sports. “It makes it fun because I talk to Coach (Matt) Ambrose and Coach (Jeremy) Nally a lot, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”
As for where Lenox is, it just so happens that they are in a good position to repeat last year’s playoff trip. The Tigers went 7-3 and bring back plenty of contributors to that team.
“It’s been a really exciting time,” Bonde said. “The last few weeks have went pretty well. We’re sitting around 40 kids out, which is awesome. We’re really fortunate and looking forward to this Week 0.”
The Tigers bring back leading rusher and senior Colton Gordon, who went for 1,548 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. They also have Cullen Wood (380 yards rushing, 4 TD) and Drew Venteicher (187 rushing yards, 2 TD) back in the mix.
They will, however, have to find a replacement for quarterback Carter Still, who graduated after an efficient senior year through the air and on the ground.
“Carter did a great job for us,” Bonde said. “Those are some big shoes to fill, but we have some guys we think can step in. Colton is going to be a big piece of our puzzle, and (Venteicher) can run the ball. And there are some younger guys we feel can step in if they need to.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Venteicher was all over the field in his junior year. He led the Tigers with 81.5 tackles, 16 solo tackles for loss and five sacks while also intercepting two passes and recovering a pair of fumbles.
“Drew just really leads that defense really well,” Bonde noted. “Everybody feeds off (him), and that’s great for our defense. They all know what they’re supposed to be doing, and they kind of gelled over last year and throughout the few weeks of camp. We’re excited to see what they can do.”
Gordon had 61.5 tackles and led the team with three interceptions a year ago and is among nine of the top 11 tacklers from last season. Coach Bonde is especially excited to see some of the improvements from others after an offseason in the weight room.
“I think Coleman Dukes – a senior – worked tremendously hard this offseason,” Bonde said. “Hernan Castro, too. Some of the big guys that don’t get the headlines really busted their butts this summer, and I think that’s going to pay off for them.”
Coach Bonde, Coach Nardini and the rest of the Lenox faithful will get their first look at this year’s Tigers on Friday when they trip Bedford to meet the Bulldogs. This is a renewal of a Taylor County rivalry that skipped a year in 2018. The last meeting was a 58-30 win for Lenox on October 13th, 2017.
“They’ve got several guys that can hurt you,” Bonde said. “Brennan Sefrit and Cooper Nally can run it and they can throw it, and that makes you think defensively about all of what they have up their sleeves. They’ve got some junior guys down in the middle. Some big guys. It’ll be interesting, but I think we both match up pretty well.”
Ryan Matheny and Brian Bertini will have the call of Lenox/Bedford on KMA-FM 99.1 on Friday evening at 7:00. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Bonde linked below.
View the complete Class 8-Man District 6 (Lenox district) and 8-Man District 7 (Bedford district) previews at the links.