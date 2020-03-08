(Des Moines) -- Bedford alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Connie Shafar is one of the newest members to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Shafar, a 1965 Bedford graduate, was one of three inductees that were honored during halftime of Saturday's Class 2A State Championship Game. During her playing career, Shafar tallied 3,106 points and averaged 48.8 points per game in her senior year. She then followed her successful playing career with an even more successful coaching career, posting over 300 career wins during stints at Bedford, Hudson and Pleasant Valley. Shafar also briefly served on the IGHSAU Board of Directors.
Shafar is joined in the 2020 Hall of Fame class by former Marion standout Morgan Paige and former Ankeny star Maddie Manning.
After the induction, KMA Sports spoke to Shafar. The interview can be heard below.