(Bedford) --- Last year was a special season for the Bedford Bulldogs boys' basketball team. This year, Coach Frank Sefrit and his team are primed for another special season.
"We had a really good offseason," Coach Sefrit told KMA Sports, "We got a lot of young kids involved. I was pretty happy with the summer we had."
Coach Sefrit was also pretty happy with the season his team had last year. The Bulldogs posted an 18-5 record and finished their season with a district final loss to Mormon Trail.
"I thought we played very well as the season went," Sefrit said, "It was kind of a special season as far as getting along and trying to get to the place we want to be. They were very unselfish and when it all came down to it, they were a band of brothers that fought all season."
The pieces for another special season is there for Bedford, who returns only three starters, but their top three scorers from a year ago.
Coach Sefrit's son---Brennan led the Bulldogs with 21.2 points per game. Sefrit also passed out 95 assists and snagged 93 steals. Cooper Nally posted 16.5 points per game and was also a presence in the paint with 40 blocks and just under nine rebounds per contest. Fellow senior Jordan Perkins also played a large hand in Bedford's successful season with 11.7 points per game.
The trio of Sefrit, Nally, and Perkins have been playing together since their youth, which leads Coach Sefrit to believe another special season could be ahead.
"They put a lot of time in the gym this summer. They're being really great leaders at this point, leading by example and helping the younger kids out," Coach Sefrit said, "Those three have worked extremely hard and I'm excited for them to show what they have this year."
Aside from his stellar senior trio, Coach Sefrit also looks for Owen Lucas, Logan Bucher to increase their production from last season. Sefrit also expects incoming freshmen Tristen Cummings, Asher Weed, and Quentin King to see some minutes this season.
Bedford's season will officially begin Tuesday with at Essex. The pieces are in place for another successful season, but Coach Sefrit says his team's goals for this season are two-fold.
"We set some interim goals every year," Coach Sefrit said, "The interim goals are to play every play, every minute and every moment of every game as hard as you can. Our goals are to win early and be very consistent and structured."
"We'll start setting goals around Christmas time when we know what we have to work with because it's really hard right now to scale yourself without really playing anybody else to see where you're at."
The complete interview with Coach Sefrit can be heard below.