(Mount Ayr) -- The Bedford and Mount Ayr boys are both heading to a district final, but they got there in different fashions. The Bulldogs relied on some late-game heroics while Mount Ayr rode a monster quarter to set up the third, and most important meeting of the year between Bedford and Mount Ayr.
Bedford 52 East Mills 51
Cooper Nally's game-winner with eight seconds left and some East Mills' misfortune at the free-throw line propelled Bedford past East Mills 52-51 in a thrilling Class 1A District 13 semifinal and into a much-anticipated district final against rival Mount Ayr.
"It's a lot fun to play a great team like that and it's great to come out on top," Coach Frank Sefrit said, "It was a very well-fought game and an honor to be a part of it."
The game had multiple lead changes and neither team led by more than nine throughout the entire game. Bedford led 13-8 after one and the two teams went into the break tied at 23. The third quarter featured six lead changes and ended with Brad Hall drilling a deep three-pointer at the buzzer to give East Mills a 40-38 lead going into the fourth.
Bedford and East Mills continued to trade baskets in the fourth quarter but the offenses slowed down late in the fourth and the game was tied at 50 with one minute remaining.
Bedford strategically wound the clock down to less than 20 seconds left before calling a timeout. The Bulldogs came out of the timeout and were able to find Cooper Nally cutting to the hoop for the go-ahead bucket with less than 10 seconds left.
However, East Mills had a chance to go the length of the floor. Mason Crouse missed a layup in the waning seconds, but Nolan Smiley was fouled on his attempted putback at the buzzer. Smiley was awarded two free throws with no time on the clock. Smiley made the first to cut the deficit to 52-51, but missed the second, sending Bedford's crowd into a frenzy and sending the Bulldogs into a district final.
Ironically, the play Bedford ran was the same play the Bulldogs relied on to win a district semifinal at the buzzer last year when they defeated Murray on a buzzer-beater by Nally.
"We've run that play one other time and it worked," Sefrit said. "We knew Brennan (Sefrit) cutting through, they'd be looking for him and that kinda frees up the guys in the middles. Jordan (Perkins) set up a great pick and Cooper came up the middle. I wish it was my idea, but it was my assistant coach's idea."
"Coach drew up the play perfectly," Nally said. "Just worked perfectly for us. Exactly as it was designed." Nally paced the Bulldogs tonight with 23 points and nine rebounds.
"My teammates were just getting me the ball and getting me open," Nally said.
Brennan Sefrit sparked the offense early, finishing the night with 13 points. Jordan Perkins also added 10 points.
East Mills was led by Michael Schafer, who posted 20 points in his final game as a Wolverine. Smiley also added 13 for East Mills, who ends their season at 19-4.
Bedford's victory moves them to 14-9 on the year. The Bulldogs advance to a district final in Red Oak Thursday night where they will face Mount Ayr, who beat Bedford twice during the regular season.
"It's going to take a better defensive effort," Coach Sefrit said. "We just got to pick up our defensive effort. We look forward to playing in a district final again."
Complete interviews with Nally and the Sefrits can be viewed below.
Mount Ayr 63 Sidney 47
In the nightcap, Mount Ayr finally got over the hump and into an elusive district final after falling short the last several years.
"The goal was here," Coach Bret Ruggles told KMA Sports. "We wanted to get back to here. Overall, I thought we executed extremely well. We scored well. Our intensity was good."
Mount Ayr led 20-9 after one quarter and took a 36-21 lead into halftime. The Raiders never led Sidney get within striking distance in the second half to hold on for the 63-47 victory.
The Raiders' dominant second half was led by the Frost brothers: Dawson and Jaixen. Dawson, in his final home game at Mount Ayr, posted a team-high 18 points while Jaixen, a freshman, played beyond his years and tallied 13 points.
"I love him coming off the bench for us," Ruggles said. "When he comes on the floor, he's ready to go."
Isaac Grose and Payton Weehler added eight points apiece for the Raiders.
Sidney was led in the defeat by a game-high 25 points from Garrett Phillips. Cole Jorgenson also added seven while Noah Jorgenson and Connery Humphreys scored six points apiece. Sidney's season ends at 12-11.
Mount Ayr's victory sets the stage for their contest with Bedford in 20 days. The Raiders won the February 7th meeting 67-55 and the February 11th contest 72-65, but they know beating a team three times is never easy. Especially one with the talent Bedford has.
"These guys have been going since junior high," Ruggles said. "This isn't the third time we've played them. This is about the 40th time we've played them. We need to execute really well, especially early. Try to get them in foul trouble and see if we can't get some lucky plays to go our way early."
Derek Martin will be in Red Oak Thursday night with the call on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Ruggles can be viewed below.