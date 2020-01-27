(Tabor) — The Bedford boys grinded out a tough win, while the Fremont-Mills girls held off a Bulldog comeback as the two schools split a non-conference doubleheader in Tabor Monday night. Both games were heard live on KMA-FM 99.1.
BOYS: Bedford 47 Fremont-Mills 43
The Bedford and Fremont-Mills boys went toe-to-toe in a defensive slugfest. The Bulldogs pulled away late for a 47-43 road win.
Bedford jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first, but an even 8-8 second period would keep the game at a five-point spread going into halftime. The defensive shootout continued in the third quarter with the Bulldogs leading 26-23.
The Bedford offense received a big spark from senior point guard Brennan Sefrit in the fourth quarter. Sefrit, who had been held scoreless up until the start of the fourth, knocked down four three-pointers in the final period and racked up 14 points to help give his team enough leverage down the stretch against a gritty FM squad.
“It was a Monday night game, and we were a little sluggish coming out of the gate,” Bedford head coach Frank Sefrit told KMA Sports after the win. “We didn’t have a lot of energy coming into it, but (FM) did a really good job coming out in their zone and contesting our shots. That snowballed into a lot of different things. I’m proud of the kids. I give Fremont-Mills a ton of credit. They came out and played really hard.”
Seniors Cooper Nally and Jordan Perkins had good nights for the Bulldogs. Nally scored 14 points, including 8-of-12 from the free throw line, while Perkins added 10 points. Both Nally and Perkins caught up with KMA Sports after the win.
“I thought offensively we were struggling a little bit,” Perkins said. “The shots weren’t falling. That’s when we had to work it inside a little bit more. Defensively, we can definitely improve, but I thought we played alright.”
“I thought we played decent,” Nally added. “I think there are things we need to improve on from this game. Our shots weren’t really falling and we were out of rhythm. Defensively, we played pretty good and I think we were working good as a team.”
Bedford, who improved to 7-4 with the win, is back home Tuesday night against Nodaway Valley. The Bulldogs will look to avenge a mid-December 60-43 loss to the Wolverines. Bedford will then be in action Friday night at home against Martensdale-St. Marys.
Fremont-Mills dropped to 6-11 overall on the season. The Knights had two players reach double figures as senior Eli Owen led the team with 14 points and senior James Switzer scored 13. The Knights hit the road Tuesday night to face Clarinda Academy and will then be back home Friday to host Sidney.
Video interviews with Coach Sefrit, Perkins, and Nally can be found below.
GIRLS: Fremont-Mills 49 Bedford 42
The Fremont-Mills girls were able to hold off Bedford’s late game comeback in a wild 49-42 win. The Knights began the game on a 15-0 run before taking a 28-14 lead into halftime. However, the Bulldogs caught fire in the second half and pulled within one point late in the game. Down the stretch, thanks in large part to clutch free throw shooting from several players, the Knights were able to maintain a lead and win by seven points.
“We did a good job in the first quarter with our press and causing turnovers,” Fremont-Mills head coach Brett Weldon said. “That got our offense going. We couldn’t play without fouling, so we had to back out of that press in the second quarter. That got us out of rhythm. We tried to go back to it in the third quarter, but we just never got back to that intensity level that we had in the first quarter.”
“Bedford made a good adjustment in going to a triangle and two,” he added. “We thought we had a good response to that, but just couldn’t really get things to fall there in that third quarter.”
A big part of the Knights’ win was the performance from senior point guard Courtney Goodman. She scored a game high 18 points, 13 of which came in pivotal moments in throughout the second half.
“We did pretty good,” Goodman said to KMA Sports. “We just listened to what coach said in the huddle and tried to move the ball around and get the best shots without throwing stuff away.”
Other leaders for the Knights included sophomore Kaelynn Driskell and junior Teagan Ewalt, who both score nine points. Junior forward Kenna Howard added five off the bench. The win moves FM above .500 with an 8-7 record, and Coach Weldon hopes the team can build some momentum off the victory.
“We will look back at this film, find what we did well and just keep improving on that,” Weldon said. “We know we have to be better and more consistent for four quarters. We’ve played a couple good halves this year, but we’ve never put everything together. Our goal is by the end of the year, when the tournament rolls around, to put four quarters together.”
The Knights are off until Friday night when they travel to Sidney, a team they have split with this season. The Knights defeated the Cowgirls 38-35 back on December 17th, but fell to them 46-30 in last week’s Corner Conference Tournament.
Bedford is now 4-10 overall this season. The Bulldogs had two players reach double figures in the loss as junior Kennedy Weed had a team-high 17 points and sophomore Kelly Weed scored 13. The Bulldogs host Nodaway Valley Tuesday night before playing at home against Martensdale-St. Marys on Friday.
Video interviews with Coach Weldon and Goodman can be found below.