(Bedford) -- The Bedford girls have overcome a rough start and are beginning to play their best when it matters the most and will open the postseason tomorrow night against Lenox.
"We started out a little rough," Coach Kenny Weed said. "But I thought towards the end of the season we are playing our best basketball and the girls are finally getting into a rhythm and we're playing our best basketball right now and that's what we preach. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season."
The Bulldogs currently sit at 6-15 this season with victories over Essex, Murray, East Union, Clarke, Southeast Warren and Southwest Valley. The Bulldogs have also shown strides in defeat, including a strong showing against state-ranked Mount Ayr. The Bulldogs took a 25-21 lead into halftime before Mount Ayr pulled away to win 49-39 on February 7th.
"They just kept their composure," Weed said of his team's effort. "We didn't have the turnovers we've had in the past against them. We hit some key shots, we rebounded better and just overall had a better ballgame than we played in the past. We didn't end up winning, but we played a good ballgame."
While the matures and gains experience, the defense has began to made strikes for Coach Weed's team.
"I think our defense has played a lot better as the season went on," Weed said.
The offense has continued to improve, too.
"We are starting to drive to the basket and get some good looks," Weed said. "But we're not finishing at the hoop and that's something we need to do.
Coach Weed's daughter Kennedy has paced Bedford's offense this season with 12.1 points per game while shooting 29 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
"She can hit the outside shot and she's starting to penetrate a little bit more," Weed said. "She's a threat offensively and we can get some other girls to get on board and make some shots, we're going to be a tough out."
Freshman Emily Baker has been a pleasant surprise for the Bulldogs, working her way into the starting lineup and leading the team in rebounds with 160.
"She's playing tremendous basketball right now," Weed said. "She's improving offensively and rebounding-wise she does an excellent job."
Kelly Weed, Darcy Davis, Macie Sefrit and Jaelin Daly have also been vital in the lineup for the Bulldogs this season.
Bedford will begin postseason action tomorrow night when they face Taylor County rival Lenox for the third time this season. Lenox won the previous two meetings: a 33-26 victory on December 6th and a 64-41 win on January 14th.
"I see two similar teams," Weed said." They shoot the three, we shoot the three. They're a physical team and they get after you. I think it's going to be a nice, tough ballgame and hopefully, we come out on top," Weed said.
The winner of Bedford/Lenox will face the winner Central Decatur/Mormon Trail on Tuesday.
The complete interview with Coach Weed can be heard below.