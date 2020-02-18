(Bedford/Lenox) -- Following an upset-filled weekend that earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors, Bedford-Lenox sophomore Devin Whipple is eager to make his debut at the state wrestling tournament Thursday evening
"It's crazy, everybody that I, the underdog, would be losing this week," Whipple said. "I was able to show the upperclassmen what the underclassmen can do."
Whipple's remarkable, and perhaps unlikely, title in the 285 pound bracket at Saturday's Class 1A District Tournament in Underwood came with a pair of pins, upsetting 1A No. 10 Brady Canada (AHSTW) in the semis, followed by a victory over 1A No. 9 Brock Fox (Treynor) in the finals to punch his ticket to state.
"Against Brady (Canada), I couldn't really do anything in the first period," Whipple said. "Then in the second period, all I was thinking was don't let him up, don't let him up, don't let him up. I did a spiral ride and was able to get him to sit on his butt and I chin-dropped him. Against Fox, I wasn't able to get anything, and then I got the double under-hook and squeezed, took him to his back."
According to Whipple, his opponent's successes motivated him throughout the week.
"I had seen that they were ranked and that pushed me to work harder," Whipple said.
Whipple enters the state tournament unranked, but with a record of 40-6.
"The season started off really well with win after win, after win, after win. I'd say it's went pretty well," Whipple said.
Unlike many heavyweights, Whipple loves to get to his shots and force the tempo.
"As a heavyweight, you don't see that much and I like to be able to shots," Whipple said.
Whipple will begin his state tournament Thursday evening when he takes on Jose Rodriguez (West Sioux). While it might be his first time at state, Whipple has high goals: reaching the medal stand.
"I expect it to be pretty tough," Whipple said. "I don't expect to be able to walk through it. It's going to be fun either way."
KMA Sports will be in Des Moines all week for the state wrestling tournament. Action will begin Wednesday with the state dual tournament. Individual action will begin Thursday, starting with Class 3A at 9 a.m, Class 2A at 1:30 p.m. and Class 1A at 6 p.m. KMA Sports will live reports throughout the week as well as a live diary and updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). All of Saturday's action can be heard on KMA 960. The complete interview with Whipple can be heard below.