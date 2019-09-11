(Bedford) -- After back-to-back losses to open the season, Bedford put together an impressive offensive performance in a win last week.
The Bulldogs picked up their first win of the year over Missouri 8-man No. 5 Worth County 64-56 on Friday. Running back Eli Morris carried the ball 37 times for 237 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Cooper Nally ran for 102 yards and three scores.
"I thought our backs ran pretty hard, but for the most part I told our offensive line that they did a good job of playing on (Worth County's) side of the line," said Bedford Co-Coach Jeremy Nally. "We were moving the front the front and were two or three yards downfield before we had any contact with our running back."
After an 0-2 start to the season, Nally says the team has relied heavily on the leadership of its nine seniors.
"Those guys have never wavered on their confidence," said Nally. "They have done a good job of staying the course. We knew coming out of the gate that it was going to be a tough season -- there are no off weeks. They have believed in the process and it showed Friday night."
In week three, the Bulldogs are slated to host Stanton/Essex. The Vikings are 1-2 on the year and feature an offense that has averaged just over 315 yards per contest.
"I know they are always going to be well-coached and scrappy," said Nally. "They will run various formations and the plays they run out of them are very well ran. Defensively, they will come at you. They aren't the biggest guys, but they fly around and get to the ball. They will be ready to go Friday."
For Bedford, Nally says the game will be won in the trenches.
"We have to continue to stay on our blocks and control the line," said Nally. "Last week, one of the things was to control the edge offensively and we did that. We also need to limit our turnovers."
Jay Soderberg will provide reports from Bedford as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show Friday on KMA.