(Bedford) -- When Bedford senior Brennan Sefrit was tasked with the choice of baseball or basketball, the southpaw ultimately chose both. The multi-sport standout made his decision official Wednesday by signing with Upper Iowa University to play both basketball and baseball.
"It's been the goal since I was very little," Sefrit said about being able to continue his athletic career at the next level. "I had a really unique opportunity to play both up there and I think it will be good."
Sefrit's journey to Upper Iowa presented the unique opportunity to continue to shine on the diamond and the basketball court.
"The class schedule is pretty unique up there and that helps a lot. Both the coaches work really well up there and they're super supportive." Sefrit said.
Sefrit had other options, but he knew pretty quickly that Upper Iowa is where he saw himself fitting the best.
"I really loved their facilities," Sefrit said. "The people there are great people, they're super supportive, nice and cared for me as an individual and that's what set them apart."
While Sefrit's college decision is set, he still has lofty hopes for the rest of his high school career, both in basketball and baseball.
On the basketball court, he's averaging 17.7 points per game and recently became Bedford's all-time leading scorer in school history and has the Bulldogs primed to make a deep postseason run. He's also the Bulldogs ace on the mound in baseball, where he posted a 5-5 record with 95 strikeouts and a 0.91 ERA.
"Just trying to get better, make the most of what I have here, do something for Bedford and finish on a strong note."
The complete interview with Sefrit can be viewed below.