(KMAland) -- Bedford senior Brennan Sefrit had to wait all offseason to officially become the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Sefrit, who broke the 67-year-old record held by former Bedford star and coach Max Dougherty on Tuesday night, tied the mark in his final game last season.
“It means a lot to me,” Sefrit told KMA Sports, “especially to break Coach Dougherty’s record. He had a great impact on our entire community and school, and he’s a great role model for anybody around here. It’s very humbling to be in the same sentence as Coach Dougherty.”
Sefrit’s chase for the record began in his freshman season when he averaged just over 19 points per game. He added over 18 points per game as a sophomore before a huge junior season that saw him average over 21 per contest.
“I didn’t really give much thought to it,” Sefrit said. “My main goal was to try and win some games. People would bring it up, and it kind of became surreal. It’s a great thing, and I’m truly honored.”
Sefrit, who has now scored 1,372 points in his prolific career, says the focus immediately turns to making a deep run in the postseason.
“I’ve got a lot of great guys around me that have helped out along the way,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, and they really make me a better player and a better person. We just hope to make a deep run in the postseason and try to light a fire in all of Bedford athletics.”
The Bulldogs opened with a 65-13 victory over Essex on Tuesday. Up next is a home date with Lenox on Friday evening. You can hear the full play-by-play at around 7:30 on the KMAX-Stream.
Listen to the complete interview with Sefrit from Wednesday’s Upon Further Review below.