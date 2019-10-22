(Bedford) -- A new season begins for a young Bedford team tonight when they open regional tournament play against Essex.
The Bulldogs (9-20) season has had its share of ups and downs, but Coach Deb Bonde’s team appears to be playing some of its best ball of the season. After a 3-11 start, they ran off wins in six of their next 10 before a tough performance at the Benton Tournament.
“I think overall the team has shown a lot of growth with the skills associated with volleyball,” Coach Bonde told KMA Sports. “Even though our record isn’t where we would want it to be, we have shown we can come together and are really learning the game.”
Improvements have come across the board, but there’s one category where it has been at its greatest.
“Serve receive,” Bonde said. “It starts with a pass. If you don’t get that up, it’s hard to get the sets and attacks where they need to be. Serve receive has really come together, which gives us an opportunity to try some different types of attacks.”
The majority of those attacks have centered around senior Brooklyn Rowan (1.59 kills per set), juniors Vivian Tracy (1.44) and Darcy Davis (1.12) and freshman Emily Baker (1.14). Senior Leslie Sheley (0.73 KPS) and junior Kennedy Weed (0.78 KPS) have been other options.
The sets have come from senior Jaelin Daly (3.81 assists per set) and junior Macie Sefrit (2.84 APS) while senior Selena Valenzuela leads the way defensively with 2.22 digs per set.
Tonight’s matchup in Class 1A Region 3 is a rematch from the first night of the season. Bedford beat Essex in two sets (25-9, 25-20) all the way back on August 27th.
“We played them (very early) in the season so there will be some big changes,” Bonde said. “I think we have changed and evolved since then. I think if we go out there and play our game, respect their hitters and run our offense we should be fine.”
The winner will advance to play a regional quarterfinal at No. 1 ranked Sidney on Monday, October 28th.
Other first round matchups in Class 1A Region 3:
Diagonal at Lenox
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Fremont-Mills at East Mills (On KMA 960)
Mormon Trail at East Union
Murray at Southwest Valley
Griswold at Stanton (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Bonde linked below.