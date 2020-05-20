(KMAland) -- Everybody has their own hairstyle. Some of it works, some of it doesn’t work. Many can go from one to the next without much of a problem. For some, like me, there is one legitimate option.
Today, KMA Sports begins a series of interviews with sports figures across KMAland that have the shiniest heads. Those that don’t have to worry about fixing their hair in the morning. All they have to do – and all they do – is shave it. Up first, Thomas Jefferson girls soccer coach and state official Mark Royer.
“When I started college, apparently the stress was too much and my hair started falling out big time,” Royer told KMA Sports. “I was trying to motivate my soccer girls, so I shaved it and put a hat on. I surprised them before the game to show how serious I wanted to win that game. It didn’t turn out that well, but that’s where it started.”
Royer says that first experience with the bald life – rather than the balding life – came over 20 years ago. Ever since, he’s used an electric razor every morning to keep things shiny and clean.
“It’s basically the same model I’ve always used,” Royer said. “I don’t use a blade or nothing. I just do my head and face every morning. Everybody accuses me of putting stuff on it to make it shiny, but I just have to tell them it’s natural.”
While the instance that put him over the edge was a motivation tactic for his team, Royer says he got the hint while officiating a game with his long-time friend and officiating partner Billy Gilman.
“Billy is quite a lot older than I am,” Royer joked. “Some comment at Carroll Kuemper. They didn’t like my call and yelled out to Billy, ‘help the old guy.’ Billy got a kick out of that, and I thought, wait a minute, he’s eight, nine years older than me. So when I shaved my head I looked 10 years younger. That was one of the triggers that motivated me to do it.”
Royer made his comments on Wednesday’s Upon Further Review. Hear many more stories from Royer and the bald life in the full interview linked below.