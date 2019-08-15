(KMAland) -- The Big 12 Conference has announced a number of women’s soccer and volleyball matchups that will be broadcast nationally this season.
In soccer, Kansas is scheduled for a FS1 broadcast against Texas on Thursday, September 26th. The Big 12 Championship will also be broadcast on FS1 on Sunday, November 10th.
Iowa State will have three nationally broadcasted volleyball matches this fall. They will be on FSN October 2nd at home against Kansas and on ESPNU on October 9th at home against Baylor and on the road against Baylor on November 3rd.
The remaining home matches for Iowa State not picked up for national TV will be broadcast on Cyclones.TV.
The Kansas at Kansas State volleyball matchup on October 23rd will be on ESPNU. Kansas State’s home meeting against Texas on October 9th is scheduled to be broadcast on October 9th. K-State also announced their complete home broadcast schedule with nine other dates on ESPN+. View the schedule here.
View the complete soccer schedule linked here and the volleyball schedule linked here.