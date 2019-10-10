(Omaha) -- The Creighton women’s basketball team was picked fourth in the Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released on Thursday.
DePaul is the odds-on favorite to win the league, receiving nine first-place votes and 81 total points. St. John’s received the other first-place tally and 70 points in second. Seton Hall is third, ahead of Creighton
Providence and Villanova are tied in fifth while Butler, Xavier, Marquette and Georgetown round out the poll.
Creighton senior Jaylyn Agnew is among 11 Preseason All-Big East picks. Seton Hall senior Shadeen Samuels is the Preseason Player of the Year, and Marquette freshman Jordan King was tabbed as the Newcomer of the Year.
