(Irving) -- The Iowa State football team was picked to finish third in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, announced today by the Big 12 Conference.
Teams were ranked according to media who regularly cover the league.
The Cyclones return eight starters on both sides of the ball from a team that finished 8-5, won a school-record six Big 12 games, played in the Valero Alamo Bowl and was ranked in the top-25 of the final regular season AP poll.
Four Cyclone defensive players – JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima, Greg Eisworth and Marcel Spears Jr. – were recently named to the Preseason Big 12 Team.
Iowa State kicks off its season on Aug. 31 vs. UNI.
2019 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma (68) -- 761
2. Texas (9) -- 696
3. Iowa State -- 589
4. TCU -- 474
5. Oklahoma State -- 460
6. Baylor -- 453
7. Texas Tech -- 281
8. West Virginia -- 241
9. Kansas State -- 191
10. Kansas -- 89