(KMAland) -- The Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups for the 2019-20 basketball season have been set.
Iowa State will play at Auburn, Kansas State travels to Alabama and Kansas hosts Tennessee. Missouri will also be on the road at West Virginia. The marquee matchup of the challenge is Kentucky traveling to Texas Tech.
Other matchups:
Baylor at Florida
Mississippi State at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Texas A&M
LSU at Texas
TCU at Arkansas
All games will be held on January 26th. Game times will be announced at a later date.