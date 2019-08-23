(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the conference schedule for the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
The men’s schedule begins on Friday, December 6th with Iowa traveling to Michigan and continues with conference dates through December 18th before re-convening with Big Ten games on Thursday, January 2nd.
Nebraska is slated to open their Big Ten men’s schedule on Friday, December 13th at Indiana.
View the complete men’s conference schedule linked here.
The women’s conference schedule begins on Saturday, December 28th with a full slate of games, including Iowa at Nebraska.
View the complete women’s conference scheduled linked here.