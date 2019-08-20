(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference announced on Tuesday that Rutgers University will serve as the host for the 2019 Big Ten Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament semifinals and championship.
The top eight teams qualify for the Big Ten Tournament with quarterfinals slated for November 3rd on the campuses of the top four seeds.
The four quarterfinal winners will then advance to the semifinals on November 8th with the championship game on November 10th.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.