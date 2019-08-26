(Rosemont) -- The Nebraska volleyball team has been picked to finish second in the Big Ten Conference by the coaches, the league announced on Monday.
Wisconsin is the preseason favorite while Minnesota, Penn State and Illinois are also in the top five. Iowa was picked 13th in the poll, just ahead of Rutgers. Purdue, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State and Maryland are 6 through 10 while Indiana and Northwestern are 11 and 12 in the poll.
Nebraska’s sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun were picked to the All-Big Ten Volleyball Team.
