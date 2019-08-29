(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced the television schedule for the 2019 fall season.
The Big Ten Network will broadcast 38 volleyball matches while six Big Ten matches will be on the ESPN family of networks and four on FS1.
No fewer than 46 Big Ten soccer games will be televised this year with 39 on BTN, four on ESPNU and three on FS1.
Below is the list for Nebraska and Iowa broadcasts:
Nebraska broadcasts
September 18th: Stanford at Nebraska volleyball, BTN (7:00 PM)
September 26th: Northwestern at Nebraska women’s soccer, BTN (6:00 PM)
September 27th: Nebraska at Illinois volleyball, BTN (7:30 PM)
October 5th: Wisconsin at Nebraska volleyball, BTN (7:00 PM)
October 11th: Michigan State at Nebraska volleyball, BTN (8:00 PM)
October 13th: Michigan at Nebraska volleyball, ESPN2 (1:00 PM)
October 16th: Purdue at Nebraska volleyball, ESPNU (8:00 PM)
October 17th: Nebraska at Minnesota women’s soccer, ESPNU (4:00 PM)
October 25th: Nebraska at Indiana volleyball, BTN (7:00 PM)
October 26th: Nebraska at Purdue volleyball, BTN (7:00 PM)
November 2nd: Penn State at Nebraska volleyball, BTN (7:30 PM)
November 6th: Northwestern at Nebraska volleyball, BTN (8:00 PM)
November 22nd: Nebraska at Minnesota volleyball, BTN (8:00 PM)
November 24th: Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball, BTN (1:30 PM)
In addition, Nebraska will have six other matches broadcasted on NET. View the full Husker volleyball schedule linked here.
Iowa broadcasts
September 26th: Illinois at Iowa women’s soccer, BTN (8:00 PM)
October 2nd: Minnesota at Iowa volleyball, BTN (6:00 PM)
October 13th: Iowa at Penn State women’s field hockey, BTN (11:00 AM)
October 16th: Iowa at Ohio State volleyball, BTN (7:00 PM)
October 20th: Indiana at Iowa volleyball, BTN (3:00 PM)
November 3rd: Iowa at Michigan women’s field hockey, BTN (10:00 AM)
View the volleyball schedule linked here.
View the women’s soccer and women’s field hockey schedule linked here.
View the men’s soccer schedule linked here.