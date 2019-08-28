(Rosemont) -- The Big Ten Conference has announced its 2019-20 Men’s and Women’s Preseason Golf honorees.
The Big Ten Men’s Golfers to Watch List includes Iowa sophomore Gonzalo Leal Montero and his senior teammates Alex Schaake and Benton Weinberg. Nebraska had a trio on the list as well with senior Tanner Owen, junior Daniel Pearson and sophomore Tristan Nelko getting the nod.
On the women’s side, Nebraska seniors Kate Smith and Haley Thiele and sophomore Vanessa Bouvet were named Golfers to Watch.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.