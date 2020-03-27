(KMAland) -- The Big Ten Conference has extended the suspension of all organized team activities through May 4th.
The conference previously suspended activities through April 6th.
View the complete release from the conference linked here.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 6:14 pm
