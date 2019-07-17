(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa have been selected as co-favorites of the Big Ten West Conference by the conference's media.
The Big Ten preseason football writers poll, compiled by cleveland.com, has both the Huskers and Hawkeyes with 14 first-place votes. The Huskers edged Iowa by 3.5 points for the top overall spot in the West.
Two writers picked Nebraska to beat Michigan in Indianapolis to win the Big Ten championship.
Michigan was picked as the overall favorite in the league with 17 writers choosing the Wolverines. There were 14 votes for Ohio State, two for Nebraska and one for Northwestern.
Five different teams were picked to win the West by the writers - Nebraska, Iowa, Northwestern, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was picked as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year. Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez also received first-place votes.
Iowa's AJ Epenesa was among the favorites for the preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
The complete standings:
BIG TEN WEST
1. Nebraska - 198 points (14 first-place votes)
2. Iowa - 194.5 points (14)
3. Wisconsin - 172.5 points (4)
4. Northwestern - 142.5 points (1)
5. Purdue - 110.5 points
6. Minnesota - 100 points (1)
7. Illinois - 34 points
BIG TEN EAST
1. Michigan - 222 points (20 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State - 214 points (14)
3. Michigan State - 156 points
4. Penn State - 154 points
5. Indiana - 86. points
6. Maryland - 82.5 points
7. Rutgers - 37 points