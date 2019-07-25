(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has announced their all-conference baseball selections from this past season.
Look below for the first and second teams and honorable mentions.
FIRST TEAM
P: Parker Hitt, SR, Mormon Trail
P: Cason Butz, JR, Moravia
C: Brycen Wookey, FR, Murray
C: Landon Gilliland, SO, Lamoni
IF: Hunter Arbogast, SR, Moravia
IF: Reece Held, JR, Murray
IF: Kase Hitt, SR, Mormon Trail
IF: Stephen Ansong, JR, Lamoni
IF: Dalton Lovell, SR, Melcher-Dallas
OF: Jayce Goergen, SR, Ankeny Christian
OF: Malachi Johnson, FR, Ankeny Christian
OF: Keaton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail
OF: Dugan Glenn, SR, Seymour
UT: Jimmy Graham, SR, Murray
SECOND TEAM
P: Jaiden Rivera, SO, Lamoni
P: Brock DenBurger, SR, Twin Cedars
C: Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas
C: Ty Campbell, SR, Seymour
IF: Wiley Ray, SO, Orient-Macksburg
IF: Kade Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars
IF: Casey Smith, SR, Moravia
IF: Wyatt Stansberry, JR, Moulton-Udell
IF: Bode Dykens, SO, Lamoni
OF: Daniel Berry, SR, Twin Cedars
OF: Cael Ogier, SO, Lamoni
OF: Blaise Cooper, SR, Melcher-Dallas
OF: Michael Millslagle, JR, Lamoni
UT: Javin Evans, FR, Lamoni
HONORABLE MENTION
Ryan Krpan, SO, Melcher-Dallas
Curtis Roberts, SR, Lamoni
Will Martin, JR, Moravia
Justin Jacobs, SR, Ankeny Christian
Jaiden Enright, SO, Seymour
Zach Peterson, JR, Twin Cedars
Blake Thompson, SO, Orient-Macksburg
George Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail
Keegan Johnson, JR, Murray
Caleb Martin, SR, Moulton-Udell