(KMAland) -- The Bluegrass Conference has announced their all-conference baseball selections from this past season.

Look below for the first and second teams and honorable mentions.

FIRST TEAM 

P: Parker Hitt, SR, Mormon Trail

P: Cason Butz, JR, Moravia

C: Brycen Wookey, FR, Murray

C: Landon Gilliland, SO, Lamoni

IF: Hunter Arbogast, SR, Moravia

IF: Reece Held, JR, Murray

IF: Kase Hitt, SR, Mormon Trail

IF: Stephen Ansong, JR, Lamoni

IF: Dalton Lovell, SR, Melcher-Dallas

OF: Jayce Goergen, SR, Ankeny Christian

OF: Malachi Johnson, FR, Ankeny Christian

OF: Keaton Gwinn, SR, Mormon Trail

OF: Dugan Glenn, SR, Seymour 

UT: Jimmy Graham, SR, Murray

SECOND TEAM 

P: Jaiden Rivera, SO, Lamoni

P: Brock DenBurger, SR, Twin Cedars 

C: Cole Metz, SR, Melcher-Dallas

C: Ty Campbell, SR, Seymour

IF: Wiley Ray, SO, Orient-Macksburg

IF: Kade Dunkin, SO, Twin Cedars

IF: Casey Smith, SR, Moravia

IF: Wyatt Stansberry, JR, Moulton-Udell

IF: Bode Dykens, SO, Lamoni

OF: Daniel Berry, SR, Twin Cedars

OF: Cael Ogier, SO, Lamoni

OF: Blaise Cooper, SR, Melcher-Dallas

OF: Michael Millslagle, JR, Lamoni

UT: Javin Evans, FR, Lamoni

HONORABLE MENTION 

Ryan Krpan, SO, Melcher-Dallas

Curtis Roberts, SR, Lamoni

Will Martin, JR, Moravia

Justin Jacobs, SR, Ankeny Christian

Jaiden Enright, SO, Seymour 

Zach Peterson, JR, Twin Cedars

Blake Thompson, SO, Orient-Macksburg

George Shanks, JR, Mormon Trail

Keegan Johnson, JR, Murray

Caleb Martin, SR, Moulton-Udell

