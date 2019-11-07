(KMAland) -- Lamoni’s Abby Martin and Maddie Maedal, Murray’s Kinzee Eggers, Orient-Macksburg’s Kaela Eslinger and Kynser Reed of Melcher-Dallas are all unanimous choices on the Bluegrass All-Conference team.
Ankeny Christian’s Bradyn Boling, Lamoni’s Leslie Guyer and Murray’s Twila Barber are also on the First Team West while Melcher-Dallas’ Riley Enfield, Moravia’s Mikayla Fritz and Bailee Batterson and Seymour’s Thayda Houser and Erin Hackathorn are on the First Team East.
Check out the complete list of honorees below.
OTHER CONFERENCE AWARDS