(Omaha) -- Creighton soccer’s Collin Valdivia and Luke Mitchell were both honored by the Big East Conference on Monday.
Valdivia was 2-0 for the week with nine saves and named the Big East Goalkeeper of the Week. The senior had a career-high eight saves in a 1-0 win over Marquette on Friday night.
Mitchell was picked as the Big East Freshman of the Week after tallying his first point as a Bluejay - an assist on a Luke Haakenson game-winning goal.
Senior defender Younes Boudadi was also placed on the Big East weekly honor roll after an assist in the win over Marquette.
