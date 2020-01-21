(Glenwood) -- Glenwood held off St. Albert for a non-conference victory Tuesday night behind stellar performances from Ryan Blum and Zach Carr on KMA 960.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge," Coach Curt Schulte said. "We needed to get out of the gate quick and I thought we did that night."
The Rams started out by scoring the first eight of the game and raced out to an 11-2 lead behind 11 points from Carr--who finished the evening with a game-high 23 points
"They were falling," Carr said, "It's your plan going into every single game, but this game was just an exception and they were going in."
Glenwood took a 21-11 lead into the second quarter. St. Albert narrowed the deficit to 27-23 midway through the second but Glenwood finished the half on a 5-0 run to take a 32-23 lead into the break. The Rams did not miss a beat in the third and outscored St. Albert 21-13 to take a 53-36 break into the fourth. Glenwood led by as many 24 in the fourth quarter before ultimately sealing the 67-52 victory.
"We wanted to get out and go," Schulte said. "We had a nine-point lead going into halftime and we wanted to get it to 17 to 18.
Defense was key in the Rams victory as they kept St. Albert out of the paint for most the night.
"I thought our help-side was really good," Coach Schulte said.
Blum did a little bit of everything for the Rams Tuesday night, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
"I was just slowing their main guy down, trying to get some blocks and boards," Blum said, "Offensively, I was just trying to get easy ones."
John Palmer tallied nine points for the Rams, Silas Bales had seven, Dylan Sondag had six and Nate Hughes pitched in five.
St. Albert was led in the defeat by 15 points from Sam Rallis. Connor Cerny totaled seven points for the Falcons. Lance Wright and Ryan Genereux also added six points apiece. The loss drops the Falcons to 5-7. They will now turn their attention to a pivotal Hawkeye Ten Conference showdown with Denison-Schleswig Friday night.
Glenwood improves to 10-3 on the year. The Rams will face Red Oak on the road Friday night.
The complete interviews with Carr, Blum and Coach Schulte can be viewed below.