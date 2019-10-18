(Glenwood) -- Bryson Bowman's fourth quarter 72-yard rushing touchdown proved to be the game winner in Lewis Central's 21-14 come from behind road victory over Glenwood Friday night, a game that was featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week.
All points for each team came in the second half as both defenses were dominant through the first two quarters. Lewis Central (7-1, 3-1) struck first with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter after Glenwood's Cole Mayberry fumbled a snap, which was recovered by LC's Colbey Roth and returned 15 yards for a touchdown. The Titan lead was 6-0 after a missed PAT.
The Titans increased their lead with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter when running back Logan Katzer found the end zone from seven yards out, making the game 13-0. Glenwood responded with 5:36 to go as quarterback Zach Carr led the team on a solid drive which culminated in a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Blum. That pulled the Rams within 13-7.
On Lewis Central's next drive, Glenwood forced and recovered a fumble. That led to a Cole Mayberry one yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation with 2:56 to play, and the Rams took the lead for the first time of the night 14-13. However, just a few plays later, Bowman broke free and outran the Glenwood defensive backs for what turned out to be a game winning 72-yard touchdown run with 2:39 left in the game.
The Rams (6-2, 3-1) made things interesting in the final seconds as they drove the ball down to the Lewis Central 18 yard line. With 6 seconds left and facing a 4th and long, Zach Carr took a shot at the end zone but the pass fell incomplete, securing the Titans' big district win.
"First of all I have to give credit to Glenwood," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports after the game. "They played absolutely hard and physical. Our guys were extremely resilient tonight. We talked all week about emptying the tank, playing for each other, and not having anything left at the end of the game. We had a lot of errors and mistakes, but we're just proud of the boys of how hard they fought against adversity tonight. Great win by our guys."
Bowman finished the night with a team high 151 rushing yards on only 13 carries and the game winning score. He caught up with KMA Sports after the win to talk about his big run late in the fourth quarter.
"We had trips right," he said. "Really they thought we were going deep and they didn't see a run coming. We sent it straight up the middle, I had one guy to beat, had to make a cut off of my center who blew his guy off the ball and made it easy, and it turned into a track race. I've raced a lot of these guys in track and it was just one on one."
A pivotal piece of that Lewis Central offensive line is senior University of Iowa commit Logan Jones. He told KMA Sports that every single Titan on the field for the game winning drive executed their role to perfection.
"You have to give credit to everybody," Jones said. "Our sideline, I was trying to get them loud and everything and they were really cheering us on. I love that when your crowd is cheering you on. We were just executing everything up front. We knew from our loss last week that we had to pick it up, so that's what we did. We executed and got done what we needed to get done."
As a team, the Titans rushed the ball 41 times for 281 yards and achieved 13 first downs in the game with only one turnover. The win moves them into a three-way tie with Glenwood and Harlan atop of Class 3A District 9.
"That was our mindset. This was our first playoff game and we wanted to create a three-way tie," Coach Kammrad said. "We have to take care of business again next week against a great ADM team. The biggest thing now is that we have to play to our game and get rid of some of those emotions right now. We'll see where the RPI takes us. Our goal was to play at home again and in order to do that you have to be a district champ. That will be our mindset going forward."
Glenwood fell to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the district with Friday's loss. Zach Carr finished the night with 201 passing yards, one passing score and an interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 62 yards, while Ryan Blum hauled in five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Rams will face Creston at home next Friday night for their last game of the regular season.
Video interviews with Coach Kammrad, Bowman, and Jones can be found below.