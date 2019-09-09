(Anita) -- Boyer Valley made quick work of CAM Monday night, sweeping the Rolling Valley Conference rival in three sets, 25-7, 25-18, 25-19 to begin conference action.
"To start out with a win (in conference play is always a good thing," Boyer Valley head coach Larry Nielsen told KMA Sports, "It got a little sloppy, but we did enough things."
CAM scored the first point of every set, but Boyer Valley scored the majority of them after that and set the tone with an impressive 25-7 victory in first set.
"They're a scrappy of team, one of our biggest asset is our ability to scrap and play well," Nielsen told KMA Sports.
Boyer Valley's offense was pioneered by the duo of Jessica Fokken and Kaitlyn Nielsen. Fokken took care of things on the front line with 12 kills and four blocks.
"I was ready to go out there and hit it down," Fokken said, "I was following the ball."
Katelyn Nielsen was productive from the service line with a game-high five aces and added eight kills.
"I feel really confident at the line. I feel like that's the strongest part of my game," Katelyn Nielsen said.
Abbie Miller set the Bulldog offense up with 18 assists.
Boyer Valley improves to 5-2 on the season and will continue their busy week of volleyball action with a home stand against Glidden-Ralston on Thursday.
CAM managed just six kills Monday night. Mallory Behnken led the offense with three kills, Mallarie Peach had two and Lexi Ehrman was responsible for the Cougars other kill. CAM falls to 5-7 on the season and will next be in action Tuesday night against Glidden-Ralston.
After the game, KMA Sports spoke to Fokken, Katelyn Nielsen and Coach Larry Nielsen in a video interview you can view below.