(Dunlap) -- The depth of Class 8-Man District 8 is possibly most evident when you consider the case of Boyer Valley.
The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) were 1-8 a season ago, but they returned a large portion of their offensive and defensive production and are now trying to fight their way back up the standings.
Coach Cody Malone’s team took their first step this past Friday night, knocking off West Harrison by a 34-14 count. The win was the second in three games for the Bulldogs, which routed Ar-We-Va to open the season before falling to Remsen, St. Mary’s in Week 2. Despite that, Coach Malone says his team is still searching for an identity.
“We’re really halfway through the season when you include camp,” he said, “and we really don’t know who we are just yet. We really don’t know who we are on defense or special teams. (On offense), we tried to establish a run game a little more than normal last week.”
That paid off in a big way for the ‘Dogs, as junior Blake Katzenberger carried 13 times for 106 yards. According to Coach Malone, it’s their first 100-yard rusher since the 2017 season.
While the run game was solid, the passing game continued to put up big yardage. Junior quarterback Gavin Reineke had 277 yards and three touchdowns with 10 of his 19 completions, 195 of those yards and all three of the scores going to senior Dylan Berens.
The passing totals for Reineke moves him right on the doorstep of surpassing Boyer Valley’s team passing total from last year.
“Last year, we had to be a little run heavy,” Malone said. “In terms of what we had to do to just get through the season, we had to run the ball and take our thumps. (Reineke) throws a better ball than just about anybody. He’s still working on the decision-making process, but in terms of what he can do with the ball, he gets our guys the ball.”
Dylan Berens is joined by his twin brother Lucas as a receiving threat, and the Bulldogs have had nine others catch at least one pass. One of those, senior Hunter Soma, missed last Friday’s game against West Harrison and will likely not be available this week against Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0, 1-0).
Defensively, Boyer Valley has forced 10 turnovers in three games. They’ve also caused plenty of havoc in the backfield with Dylan Berens leading the team with seven solo tackles for loss and five solo sacks. Kyle Hast is the team’s leading tackler with 21 takedowns.
“We’ve really emphasized turnovers this year,” Coach Malone said. “Our goal is to be plus-3, and we’ve been over (that) every game this year. The twins and (Hast lead the way). (Hast) plays middle linebacker, nose and defensive end, so we’re kind of multiple on defense, and we’ve given multiple looks. We’re a lot smarter as a defensive team this year.”
When it comes to defending Coon Rapids-Bayard this Friday, they may not need to use more than their brute strength. The Crusaders bring a physical run game with seniors Jeffrey Eagle (791 yards, 10 TD) and Peyton Clipperton (277 yards, 5 TD) taking turns running behind one of the biggest 8-man lines in the area – or even the state.
“It’s hard to get a look in practice,” Malone said. “That’s the tough part. It’s hard to have freshmen and sophomores trying to run an offense like theirs. Breaking it down this weekend, they ran ISO like eight straight times. We just have to rep it and understand they are going to be OK getting three yards. And we have to be OK with that, too.”
Malone adds turnovers and a strong mentality will be key on Friday.
“We have to make them build a whole drive and not just one play,” he said. “It comes to turnovers. When you run the football, you can’t give up the football, so we’ve got to be able to take that from them. They’re going to be tough. Eagle is an incredibly tough running back, and you just can’t prepare for it in practice. I think it’s going to have to be a mentality thing on Friday.”
KMA Sports will have Matt Hays in Dunlap for the Coon Rapids-Bayard/Boyer Valley matchup. Hear reports from him on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Full coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 runs each Friday evening from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Malone below.