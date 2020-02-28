(KMAland) -- Three Boyer Valley standouts are among the first-team choices on the All-Rolling Valley Conference basketball team.
Lucas and Dylan Berens and Gavin Reineke were picked to the first team along with CAM’s Nate Hensley, Exira/EHK’s Creighton Nelson, Gabe Obert of Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Harrison’s Nick Rife and Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor.
CAM’s Connor McKee and Jacob Holste were both picked to the second team while Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel and Nathan Brant are also second-team choices. Tyler Petersen of Exira/EHK, Woodbine’s Dylan Hoefer, Paton-Churdan’s Kaleb Fisher and Will Ragaller of Ar-We-Va are also on the second team.
Boyer Valley won the conference with a 15-1 mark while CAM was second at 13-3, Exira/EHK and Coon Rapids-Bayard tied for third at 9-6 and West Harrison was fifth at 8-8.