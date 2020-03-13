(KMAland) -- Auburn & Falls City Sacred Heart will both play for championships tomorrow and more from the Friday in Des Moines, Springfield and Lincoln.
NE C1 SF: Auburn 49 Lincoln Christian 37
Cameron Binder scored 24 points for Auburn in the victory. Josh Lambert added 12 points.
Justin Bubak had 15 points for Lincoln Christian.
NE D2 SF: Falls City Sacred Heart 63 Parkview Christian 41
Tyler Witt had 15 points, Jacob Hoy and Jarrot Simon had 13 and Jamie Stice scored 11 for the Irish in the win.
Jalen Curry topped Parkview Christian with 13 points.
IA 3A FINAL: Norwalk 70 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68
Bowen Born had 23 points and seven rebounds for Norwalk in the victory.
Jake Layman and Daniel Wright had 21 points apiece to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Wright also had 15 rebounds and five assists.
IA 4A FINAL: Ankeny 78 Waukee 70
Braxton Bayless and Jordan Kumm had 16 points each to lead five Ankeny players in double figures to clinch the state title.
Payton Sandfort had 23 points and eight rebounds for Waukee.
IA 2A FINAL: Boyden-Hull 64 North Linn 51
Andrew Frick had 22 points and six rebounds, and Tanner Te Slaa added 21 points and nine boards to lead Boyden-Hull.
Austin Miller had 23 points and 11 rebounds for North Linn.
IA 1A FINAL: Wapsie Valley 65 Bishop Garrigan 53
Kiks Rosengarten led Wapsie Valley with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Angelo Winkel topped Bishop Garrigan with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
IA 4A CONSY: Cedar Falls 65 Ankeny Centennial 58
Josh Ollendieck had 16 points and four steals for Cedar Falls.
Cody McCullough had 21 points and 24 rebounds for Ankeny Centennial.
IA 3A CONSY: Clear Creek-Amana 76 Ballard 73 — OT
Nick O’Connor had 28 points and Christian Withrow added 22 for Clear Creek-Amana.
Ashton Hermann topped Ballard with 18 points.
MO 2 SF: Licking 43 Macon 33
NE A SF: Millard North 80 Omaha South 59
Hunter Sallis had 24 points while Saint Thomas added 19 and Jasen Green put in 12.
Jay Saunder led Omaha South with 16 points, and Ty Griggs had 13.
NE A SF: Bellevue West 89 Westside 70
Chucky Hepburn had 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and four steals for Bellevue West in the win.
NE B SF: Skutt Catholic 59 Mt. Michael Benedictine 55
Tyson Gordon poured in 26 points to send Skutt Catholic to the Class B state final.
NE B SF: Roncalli Catholic 60 Scottsbluff 55
Shane Orr had 22 points to send Roncalli to the win.
Jay DeOllos scored 21 points for Scottsbluff.
NE C1 SF: Ogallala 47 Adams Central 35
Carter Brown had 14 points to lead three Ogallala players in double figures.
NE C2 SF: GICC 47 Yutan 46 — 3 OT
Isaac Herbek hit a free throw with no time on the clock to finish the win for GICC.
NE C2 SF: BRLD 59 Sutton 51 — OT
BRLD won their 51st consecutive game to advance to the C2 championship.
NE D1 SF: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65 North Platte St. Patrick’s 49
Noah Schutte had 28 points and Ty Ervin scored 14 for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Jack Weiss had 16 points for North Platte St. Patrick’s.
NE D1 SF: Southern Valley 47 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
Jaden Quinn scored 17 points and Clayton Berry had 16 for Southern Valley in the win.
Bret Hanis led Humprey LHF with 15 points.
NE D2 SF: Humphrey St. Francis 74 Mullen 35
Trevor Pfeifer had 16 points and Tanner Pfeifer added 11 for HSF.
Brendon Walker had 11 points for Mullen.
IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
State Consolations
MISSOURI BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1
Class 2
Class 3
NEBRASKA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class A Semifinals
