(Council Bluffs) -- Isabel Pershing’s breakout season has led her to an opportunity at the next level. The St. Albert senior announced her decision to play basketball at Grand View following graduation.
“I visited a lot of colleges,” Pershing said, “and none of them really stuck out until Grand View. I think it was just the atmosphere. I love the coaching staff, the girls and the recruits coming in. I feel like when I visited there, something just clicked.”
Pershing says she is planning on studying education at the Des Moines school.
“The education program is outstanding,” she added. “The professors were so nice and answered and knew every question I had. The facilities are just beautiful. Their coaching staff has been phenomenal through this whole process.”
It’s not hard to figure why Pershing became a popular recruit this season. The senior standout, last week, broke the single-game and single-season record for 3-point makes at St. Albert in a 32-point performance against Essex last week.
“Coach just told us that they sat in a tight 2-3 zone,” Pershing said. “We knew driving the ball would be kind of hard. Shooting is my thing, so I knew I had to shoot well, and I guess that’s what I did.”
Pershing is averaging 11.3 points per game this season and has made 54 triples — over 30 more than she made during her junior year.
“I’ve always worked on (my shooting),” Pershing said. “It was something I struggled with, and that’s what made me work on it so much. Last year at Harlan, I tied the school record, and I got really confident after that. Ever since then, I’ve known I can do it.”
St. Albert will be back in action Tuesday night at home against East Mills in a 1A regional quarterfinal.