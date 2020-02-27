(Glenwood) -- A career night from Connor Bruck and some impressive free throw shooting has Harlan one win away from their first state tournament in six years.
The Cyclones (17-6) grabbed an 84-71 rubber match win over Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Glenwood (17-6) in a 3A substate semifinal heard on KMA 960.
“We have a ton of respect for Glenwood,” Harlan coach Mitch Osborn said. “They have a great team, and they have two great players we wanted to man up on.”
While trying to contain Glenwood stars Ryan Blum and Zach Carr was a key taking point, it was a 41-point night from Connor Bruck that proved to be key for the Cyclones.
“I was just in the zone,” Bruck told KMA Sports. “It felt like every shot was going to go in for me, and most of them did.”
That was the case for Bruck and the rest of his teammates from the free throw line, too, as they made 39 of their 43 attempts at the charity stripe. Bruck was a perfect 20 for 20.
“About five and half left we decided to run Carolina,” Osborn said. “Spread them out and just go for layups and free throws. We just had to make the free throws, and we did that.”
Michael Erlemeier added 12 points for the Cyclones, which scored 35 in the fourth period. Glenwood’s John Palmer had a team-high 21 while Blum pitched in 13 and Carr had 11.
Harlan will play for an 18th state tournament appearance against fellow Hawkeye Ten rival Denison-Schleswig on Monday evening in Atlantic at 7:00 on KMA 960.
“(Denison) has a great team, and they have two great players in Goanar (Biliew) and Charlie Wiebers,” Osborn said. ‘We had to hit a 3 at the buzzer to force overtime earlier this year and won a nail biter. It’ll be a tough, tough game; a 32-minute game. We have to get ready to go, and do our best.”
The Cyclones beat the Monarchs in the overtime game on December 13th before a 54-48 win at Denison on January 28th.
View complete video interviews with Coach Osborn and Bruck below.