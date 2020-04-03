(KMAland) -- According to multiple reports, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The late Bryant was an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP.
Duncan won three Finals MVPs and five championships and was an All-NBA team member 15 times. Garnett was a 15-time All-Star, a one-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year winner and a one-time NBA champion.
Former Houston Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich is also in the class, according to reports.