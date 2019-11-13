(KMAland) -- Former St. Albert standout Sydney McLaren just finished up her sophomore season at Buena Vista and with it came a big honor.
The American Rivers Conference announced last week McLaren was one of two First Team All-ARC selections from BV – and also originally from KMAland. McLaren was joined on the squad by her teammate and senior Summer Goss – a Treynor alum.
“(The honor) means a lot to me,” McLaren said. “I credit it all to my team because I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without any of them on and off the court. It’s an honor with all the talent in the conference and on our team.”
McLaren led the Beavers with 3.32 kills per set and hit a solid .227 efficiency for her sophomore season.
“I think it took us a little while to get everything going together since we had so many freshmen,” she said. “I think the season went really well for me, but the teammates were pushing me every day in practice to be better.”
McLaren came to Buena Vista as the program looked to begin a rebuilding phase. They won 13 matches in 2018 before 11 wins this past season.
“Both my freshman and sophomore years we faced quite a bit of adversity,” McLaren said. “My freshman year we had only eight players and graduated three seniors. This year, we had two seniors and then one got injured. Playing the rest of the season with one senior, two sophomores and the rest freshmen, you can tell it’s a building year. But I really do think we reached a lot of goals this season.”
McLaren made multiple state volleyball trips during her career at St. Albert and will be taking a special interest in her former teammates at state later tonight.
“I’m so excited to watch them at state,” McLaren said. “I’m rooting for them to get to the championship. St. Albert has the tradition of making it to state, and now they really have a good chance of being state champs. I hope they can make it to Friday, and I’ll come up and watch the championship game.”
McLaren made her comments on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview linked below.