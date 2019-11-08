(Cedar Falls) -- Five Drake players and two Northern Iowa athletes have been named to the Missouri Valley Women’s Soccer All-Conference teams.
Drake senior midfielder Cassie Rohan and senior defender Vanessa Kavan were both picked to the First Team All-MVC. Delaney Goertzen was both an All-Freshman pick and an Honorable Mention. Abby Stephenson and Audrey Vidmar added Honorable Mention and All-Freshman nods, respectively.
Northern Iowa senior forward Jordyn Rolli was picked to the Second Team while freshman midfielder Lizzie Mewes is an All-Freshman choice.
View the complete release from the MVC linked here.