Monday, Dec. 2
On KMA 960…Trevor Maeder has the play-by-play of a basketball doubleheader, as Shenandoah hosts Underwood. Girls game at 6:00, boys to follow around 7:30.
On KMA-FM, 99.1…The Cyclone Coaches Show at 6:30.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
On KMA 960…Lewis Central girls will host Bishop Heelan Catholic. Trevor Maeder with the call around 7:00 from Council Bluffs.
On KMA-FM, 99.1…Brent Barnett has the play-by-play of a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader, as Clarinda travels to Red Oak. Girls game at 6:00, with boys to follow around 7:30.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
On KMA-FM, 99.1…Iowa State returns home to face Kansas City. Pre-game show is 6:00, with tip from Ames just after 7:00.
Friday, Dec. 6
On KMA X-Stream…Trevor Maeder will have the call of Lenox at Bedford doubleheader. Girls game is 6:00, with the boys game around 7:30.
Derek Martin and Ryan Matheny will have the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show, with live updates on many of the girls and boys games around KMAland from 6:30 to 9:15. The Keast Auto Center High School Scoreboard Show runs till 11:00.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Derek Martin has the Basketball Scoreboards around 7:15 and 8:10.
On KMA 960…Northwest Missouri State will face Ferris State in the Quarterfinals of the D2 football playoffs. Game time from Big Rapids, Michigan to be announced.
Sunday, Dec. 8
On KMA-FM, 99.1…Iowa State will host Seton Hall. Pre-game is 7:00, with tip from Ames just after 8:00.
Monday, Dec. 9
On KMA 960…Fremont-Mills will host Logan-Magnolia in a doubleheader. Girls game is 6:00, with the boys to follow around 7:30. Brent Barnett with the play-by-play.
On KMA-FM, 99.1…The Cyclone Coaches Show from 6:30 to 8:00.